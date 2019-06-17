Siren Test, Force-On-Force Drills Will Be Held At Indian Point

A series of force-on-force drills, as well as a quarterly siren test, will take place at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, officials announced.

These security drills are being held by Buchanan-Entergy on Tuesday, June 18 and will use weapons that “simulate the sound of actual gunfire,” officials say.

Local law enforcement has been notified, however, during the evening, officials say those near the site may hear the sound of simulated gunfire while participants are carrying out the drills.

Entergy will use a technical innovation to carry out the force-on-force drills. Referred to as “MILES” gear (‘Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems’), the gear will involve the use of laser “bullets” as well as vests equipped with laser-detection equipment.

The MILES gear is intended to duplicate these effects, which includes the sound of live ammunition. It is commonly used for military and counter-terrorism training nationwide in order to make the simulation as realistic as possible without utilizing actual bullets.

Also on Indian Point’s schedule for Tuesday, June 18 is the regular quarterly test of the plant’s emergency sirens, which will begin around 6 p.m.

This test will include sirens sounding at full volume for approximately four minutes in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.

Officials say the sirens are not a signal to evacuate. In the event of a real emergency, the sirens would sound in order to alert the public to tune in to a local EAS radio or television station for further instruction.

The stations are listed in a booklet emailed to residences and businesses located within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone that surrounds Indian Point. An electronic version of the booklet can be found here .

Follow Indian Point Energy Center on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.