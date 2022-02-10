Single-, Double-Lane Closures Scheduled On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway

State officials announced several upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.

Single- and double-lane closures will be implemented between Exit 16 (Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park) and the Putnam County Line in Yorktown to facilitate road work, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials said the closures are set to take place at the following times:

Northbound double-lane closures, beginning Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Southbound double-lane closures, beginning Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Northbound single-lane closures, beginning Monday, Oct. 10, through Wednesday, Oct. 12, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Southbound single-lane closures, beginning Monday, Oct. 10, through Wednesday, Oct. 12, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.