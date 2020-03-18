Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Sing Sing State Prison Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive, Sparking Concern

Kathy Reakes
A corrections officer at Sing Sing has tested positive for COVID-19.
A corrections officer at Sing Sing has tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at Sing Sing State Prison in Westchester has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), sparking concerns.

The state Department of Corrections confirmed that one correction officer at the facility in Ossining had tested positive for COVID-19 as well as an employee in Albany.

Two prisoners were also tested and the results were negative.

In all these cases, the department said it has worked with and followed all Department of Health protocols including, doing the reverse trace to identify and notify any potentially impacted individuals.

The maximum-security prison in Ossining has about 1,700 prisoners.

As of Tuesday, March 17, Westchester County had 380 positive cases of coronavirus.

