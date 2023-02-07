Significant Storm Possible At Week's End: Separate Rounds Of Precipitation Will Come First

Separate rounds of precipitation will precede a potentially more significant storm on track for the region at the end of the week.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 will be clear and brisk during the day before the arrival of a frontal system that will moderate temperatures.

The system will move across the region late in the afternoon and in the evening, bringing mixed precipitation, with mainly showers and light snow and areas of sleet or freezing rain that could result in localized slippery travel farthest north and inland.

After the front passes, the high temperature on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will climb to the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

That will be followed by another front that will bring a new round of precipitation Thursday, Feb. 9.

It will be cloudy throughout the day Thursday with a high temperature in the upper 40s. Precipitation is expected to arrive in the early to mid afternoon and continue through Thursday evening.

The passage of that warm front will lead to a somewhat spring-like day on Friday, Feb. 10 with sunny skies and a high temperature all the way into the mid 50s.

The current projected time frame for the storm system on track for the end of the week is overnight Friday into around midday Saturday, Feb. 11.

It could bring snow to the areas shown in blue and mainly rain in areas in green in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

Because it's days away, there is uncertainty surrounding its potential strength, track, and timing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.