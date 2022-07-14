Shows Filmed In Hudson Valley County Score 70 Emmy Nominations

Several television shows that were filmed in Westchester County scored Emmy Award nominations earlier this week.

On Tuesday, July 12, six shows filmed in the county received a total of 70 award nominations across a variety of categories, according to an announcement from the county.

The Emmy Awards show is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 12.

“Whether for comedy series or family dramas, period pieces or murder mysteries, Westchester locations are second to none," County Executive George Latimer said. "The Emmy nominations shine the spotlight on the diverse backdrops and film-friendly communities in Westchester County, well on its way to becoming ‘Hollywood on the Hudson.’”

HBO's "Succession," which filmed several episodes in the county, received 25 nominations, county officials said.

“Shooting in Westchester is great because it has a huge variety, a great diversity and great range of locations," Scott Ferguson, the show's executive producer, said. “A lot of times you want to tell a story set in New York and somewhere else. Westchester is one of the first places I look for a convincing ‘somewhere else.’”

Apple TV+ psychological thriller “Severance” received 14 nominations, and actor Adam Scott also received a nomination for outstanding lead actor. The show filmed in a number of towns in the county, including Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, Scarsdale, and Yonkers, county officials said.

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," which filmed at the Westchester County Archives, received 17 nominations.

Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also received a number of nominations.

Oscar Isaac also received a nomination for his role in HBO series "Scenes from a Marriage," which was partly filmed in Westchester, county officials said.

HBO's "The Gilded Age," which filmed some scenes at Lyndhurst, also received a nomination for production design, the county reported.

