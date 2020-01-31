Shots Fired At Trump's Mar-A-Lago As Connecticut Woman In Jeep Breaches Security

A 30-year-old Connecticut woman is in custody after the rented Jeep she was driving breached a security checkpoint at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Hannah Roemhild of Middletown, Connecticut, a graduate of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, has been identified as the woman.

The incident began about three miles away at the Breakers Hotel where Roemhild started acting irrationally and dancing on top of her vehicle, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Roemhild then got in her Jeep, resisting an attempt by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper to speak to her, Bradshaw said.

Roemhild, an opera singer, wasn’t targeting Mar-a-Lago when she sped away just before noon on Friday, Jan. 31.

“It’s a road that leads nowhere else but Mar-a-Lago,” Bradshaw said.

Roemhild’s Jeep nearly hit several officers when she arrived near Mar-a-Lago, prompting Secret Service and Palm Beach Sheriff's deputies to fire at the Jeep, said Bradshaw. No one was injured in the shootings.

Roemhild was charged with assault on an officer, deadly assault on law enforcement as well as traffic offenses.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time but is due to arrive Friday night for a Sunday Super Bowl Party.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.