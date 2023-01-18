Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Hudson Valley Incident

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant.

Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

The plea agreement in the case was reached after consultation with the victim of the crime, identified as Charles Miller, age 48, of Walden, to avoid his re-victimization by testifying at trial, Hoovler said.

The indictment that charged Luna alleged that he shot Miller outside of the You You Asian Restaurant and Bar, located at 465 Route 211, in the Town of Wallkill on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Miller had been dining in the restaurant just prior to the shooting, the DA's Office said.

Police at the time of the shooting said they believe Luna mistook Miller for a police officer.

Emergency medical personnel and the town of Wallkill Police Department responded to the location. The injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Luna was taken into custody at the Hampton Inn hotel located in Pike County, Pennsylvania, and waived extradition to face the charges in New York.

Hoovler thanked all the state, local, and federal law enforcement officials, from New York and Pennsylvania who aided in the investigation and eventual apprehension of Luna.

“Violent crimes, such as those committed by this defendant, have a significant and often life-long impact on crime victims,” said Hoovler. “This disposition spares the victim the additional trauma of reliving this horrific incident in front of a jury."

