Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Bright, Sunny July 4th Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms
News

Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A great white shark
A great white shark Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Olga Ernst

As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.

A sighting of a great white shark caused the temporary closure of a beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 28, during the same week there were multiple other confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings in the region, according to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, June 30.

On Long Island, a 37-year-old man suffered an injury to his foot while swimming at Jones Beach on Thursday, June 30. Police reported that the injury was believed to be a possible shark bite.

Three days later, two beaches also on Long Island closed after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:

  • Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.
  • Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.
  • Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.
  • Avoid areas where seals are present.
  • Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.
  • Avoid murky or low visibility water.
  • Limit splashing.
  • Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.
  • Follow the instructions of the lifeguards. 

Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.