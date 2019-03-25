Sex Offender Convicted Of Sodomizing 11-Year-Old Girl Reports Move In Area

A registered sex offender convicted of coercing and sodomizing an 11-year-old girl has reported a move in Orange County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to Orange County residents regarding the residency of 59-year-old Norman Doerr, who has moved from Commonwealth Avenue to Barton Street in Newburgh.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Doerr as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Doerr had sexual contact and intercourse with his 11-year-old victim in October 1993. He was convicted of second-degree sodomy and sentenced to five years probation and six months in jail in December that year. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Newburgh City Police Department.

Further info on Doerr from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

