Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Plastic Bag Ban Measure Passes In Rockland
News

Sex Offender Convicted Of Sodomizing 11-Year-Old Girl Reports Move In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Norman Doerr
Norman Doerr Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A registered sex offender convicted of coercing and sodomizing an 11-year-old girl has reported a move in Orange County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to Orange County residents regarding the residency of 59-year-old Norman Doerr, who has moved from Commonwealth Avenue to Barton Street in Newburgh.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Doerr as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Doerr had sexual contact and intercourse with his 11-year-old victim in October 1993. He was convicted of second-degree sodomy and sentenced to five years probation and six months in jail in December that year. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Newburgh City Police Department.

Further info on Doerr from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

You can share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.