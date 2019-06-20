Sex Offender Convicted Of Raping Teen Girl Reports Move From Prison Into Newburgh

A registered sex offender convicted of raping a teenage girl has reported a move in Orange County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to residents in Orange County regarding the residency of 27-year-old Donovan Hoilett, who has reported a move from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon to Grand Street in Newburgh.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Hoilett a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.”

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Hoiletthad sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old victim and he was arrested by police in Newburgh in September 2011. Hoilett was convicted of second-degree rape in August the following year and sentenced to a term of three years in prison. He remains under the jurisdiction of the Newburgh City Police Department.

