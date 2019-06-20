Contact Us
Sex Offender Convicted Of Raping Teen Girl Reports Move From Prison Into Newburgh

Donovan Hoilett
Donovan Hoilett Photo Credit: New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services

A registered sex offender convicted of raping a teenage girl has reported a move in Orange County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to residents in Orange County regarding the residency of 27-year-old Donovan Hoilett, who has reported a move from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon to Grand Street in Newburgh.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Hoilett a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.”

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Hoiletthad sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old victim and he was arrested by police in Newburgh in September 2011. Hoilett was convicted of second-degree rape in August the following year and sentenced to a term of three years in prison. He remains under the jurisdiction of the Newburgh City Police Department.

Further info on Hoilett from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

