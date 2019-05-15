Contact Us
Sex Offender Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Building, Attempting To Flee Country Enters Plea

Dominick Volino
Dominick Volino Photo Credit: New York State Police

A registered sex offender has pleaded not guilty to making a terroristic threat after police busted him for allegedly threatening to blow up a government building earlier this year.

Poughkeepsie resident Dominick Volino, 53, was in court this week, following his March 5 arrest at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for allegedly writing a threatening letter that was intercepted by New York State Police investigators.

In January, investigators received a forwarded letter that was allegedly penned by Volino, threatening to blow up an unidentified building in New York City. An arrest warrant was issued, and Volino was arrested at the airport in Florida on March 5 when he was allegedly attempting to flee the country to fly to Honduras.

A registered sex offender i n Dutchess County, Volino entered his plea on Monday, May 13, and was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on June 12.

