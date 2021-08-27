Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Seen It? Invasive Insect Makes First Appearance In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
The spotted lanternfly.
The spotted lanternfly. Photo Credit: Bugwood.org

A new invasive insect that has been a point of consternation for farmers for years has been discovered in the Hudson Valley.

The spotted lanternfly, which hails from southeast Asia before it made its way stateside in 2014 has reportedly been found in Orange and Rockland counties in recent weeks, causing concern for some.

Lanternflies target the sap of certain trees, including grapevines, fruit trees, and other plants, devastating them.

According to officials, if one spots a lanternfly, they should kill it, then send it to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for evaluation.

Officials noted that lanternflies pose no threat to humans, though an infestation could lead to the destruction of gardens.

The DEC noted that the insect could impact New York’s forests, as well as the agricultural, and tourism industries.

Nymphs are black with white spots and turn red before transitioning into adults. The black nymphs can be seen as early as April and until July. Red nymphs can be seen from July until September.

 “(Spotted lanternflies) pose a significant threat to New York's agricultural and forest health,” DEC officials said. “Adults and nymphs use their sucking mouthparts to feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species.

“This feeding by sometimes thousands of (spotted lanternfly) stresses plants, making them vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects. (spotted lanternfly) also excrete large amounts of sticky ‘honeydew,’ which attracts sooty molds that interfere with plant photosynthesis, negatively affecting the growth and fruit yield of plants.” 

