Seen Her? Area Woman Has Been Missing More Than Two Months

Have you seen her?

Officials are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a vulnerable 76-year-old woman suffering from dementia who has been missing from the Hudson Valley for more than two months.

Ruth Thomas has been missing from Fishkill since Thursday, Oct. 11, prompting the New York State Office of Public Safety and the Missing Persons Clearinghouse to issue an alert.

Thomas has been listed as a vulnerable adult with dementia and she may be in need of medical attention. She has been described as 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy colored sweatsuit and black sneakers, driving a 1998 gray Toyota Camry with the registration CWD-3354. She could be traveling to New Jersey, Connecticut or Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts, or who recognizes her photo has been asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543.

