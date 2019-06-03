Seen Her? Area Girl Has Been Missing Since Mid-April

Seen her?

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department has issued an alert for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since the middle of April.

Jenasis Ortiz was last seen on April 15 wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, white sneakers and carrying a backpack. She has been described by the Missing Persons Clearinghouse as a 5-foot Hispanic girl weighing approximately 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to still be in the local area.

The case is currently being investigated by the Poughkeepsie Town Police Department. Anyone who recognizes Ortiz or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543.

