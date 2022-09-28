Seen Her? Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl Who's Gone Missing In Region

Contact Us
* Missing* Luisa Campos
* Missing* Luisa Campos Photo Credit: Liberty Police Department

Authorities in the region are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in two days.

Luisa Campos went missing from her Sullivan County home in the village of Liberty on Monday, Sept. 26, said the Liberty Police.

She may be in the company of a man in the local area, police say.

Campos is described as being 5-foot, 102 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If seen, contact the New York Persons Clearing House at 1-800-346-3543 or the Liberty Police at (845) 292-4422.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.