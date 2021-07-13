Second Suspect Arrested, Charged, Following Home Invasion In Area

Two men have been arrested and are facing charges following a violent armed home invasion in Westchester, authorities announced.

On Wednesday, July 7, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a reported home invasion on South Sixth Avenue. While officers were investigating, shots were fired at the residence by a man who proceeded to flee the scene in a BMW.

Bronx resident Yorddy Nunez, age 18, was apprehended by police near the home after crashing following a brief chase. A .45 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that the investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department and FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force led to the arrest of the second suspect, 23-year-old Fabian Johnson, also of the Bronx, who was evicted from the South Sixth Avenue home last month where the invasion took place.

Investigators noted that a second gun and property stolen during the home invasion were recovered during Johnson’s arrest.

Nunez has been charged with burglary, robbery, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Johnson was charged with burglary, robbery, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The violent actions of these two men who attacked this residence not once, but twice, and while law enforcement was on the scene, is outrageous,” Rocah said.

“This collaborative effort from our partners in law enforcement including MVPD, the FBI, Westchester County Police, and the DA’s Office, resulted in getting these brazen individuals off of the streets.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.