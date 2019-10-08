Second Hudson Valley Priest In Week Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Child

For the second time this week, a priest in Westchester has been removed from his ministry and is facing accusations of sexual abuse decades ago.

Church-goers in Hawthorne received a letter from Cardinal Timothy Dolan alerting them that allegations have been made against Monsignor Edward Barry of the Holy Rosary Church.

Dolan said that the allegations have been reported to the District Attorney’s Office and will have outside independent investigators “look into and assess the allegation,” before it is put before a Review Board.

“The archdiocese has been informed of an allegation that Monsignor Barry engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor, decades ago,” Dolan wrote to parishioners. “For now, Monsignor Barry has been placed on administrative leave and his ministry has been temporarily restricted.

“This is not a punishment, and no judgment has been made about the accusation; Monsignor Barry continues to have the presumption of innocence.”

While Barry is out, Father Sebastian Pandarathikudiyll will take over as the temporary administrator of the parish.

A similar letter was sent to parishioners in St. Vito-Most Holy Trinity Church in Mamaroneck, where Monsignor James White is facing sexual abuse allegations of his own.

Dolan said anyone who has information on any allegations is urged to contact prosecutors or the archdiocese's victim's assistance coordinator, Eileen Mulcahy, at victimsassistance@archny.org or 646-794-2949.

Last week, retired federal judge and prosecutor Barbara Jones announced the results of a yearlong investigation into the clergy sex abuse scandal.

Jones said that there are no longer any active priests that are linked to any sexual abuse claims, and the diocese now has stricter protocols in place in case someone makes an allegation.

“I have found that the Archdiocese has complied with the Charter in all material respects,” she said. “It has faithfully followed its policies and procedures and responded appropriately to abuse complaints, and is committed to supporting victims-survivors of abuse.”

The Archdiocese has paid out more than $60 million from its victims' fund following nearly 300 reports of abuse in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.