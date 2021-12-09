Search Intensifies For Missing NY Mother Of Four

Police are intensifying their search for a missing married New York mother of four who has not been seen in weeks.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Centereach resident Melissa Molinari, age 38, who was reported missing by friends and family on Thursday, Dec. 2.

According to police, Molinari was last seen leaving her residence on Lolly Lane on Sunday, Nov. 21 before being reported missing.

Since her disappearance detectives have launched an intensive search for the woman who reportedly has no medical issues and is not known to stay away from home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, police searched a sump near Molinari's home with K-9 dogs, without any luck locating the mother, Suffolk County Police said.

Also joining in the search Gabby Petito's father, who started the Gabby Petito Foundation to help find missing people.

Gabby Petito was found strangled to death near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in September after going missing on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was found dead in Florida from a gunshot wound.

Addressing Twitter followers on Sunday, Dec. 5, Joseph Petito called them "amazing," thanked them for their help, and asked for help to find Molinari. "Please help bring her home safe," he wrote.

Since Molinari's disappearance, a large Twitter and Facebook following has joined in the effort to help find her.

Molinari is described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 120 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Suffolk County police said they have no new developments to announce regarding the search on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Anyone with information regarding Molinari’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sixth Squad by calling 631-854-8652.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.