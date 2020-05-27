Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Search For College Student Wanted For String Of Killings Stretches To New State

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A man matching Peter Manfredonia's description was picked up by a surveillance image at the cash register of a gas station in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
The most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
A picture of Peter Manfredonia walking on train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 24 was released on Monday afternoon, May 25 by Pennsylvania State Police. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

The search for the college student wanted for a string of killings, a home invasion and a kidnapping has now stretched to a new state.

Since the first of the two homicides in Connecticut happened on Friday, May 22, nvestigators have followed the trail of 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia through northern New Jersey and the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

Police said on Wednesday, May 27 that a man matching his description took a ride-hailing service to the Hagerstown, Maryland, area.

Manfredonia, a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School, is for the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers in Willington, Connecticut.

He then allegedly went to another person’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck, then drove on Sunday, May 24 to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly shot to death a high school classmate, Nicholas Eisele, 23, and kidnapped his girlfriend in her own car.

She was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop on I-80 in Columbia, New Jersey.

He then took a Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and was seen in an image released by Pennsylvania State Police walking on railroad tracks in the area.

Now,  police are saying an SUV Manfredonia may have stolen was found in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. A man matching Manfredonia's description was picked up by a surveillance image at the cash register of a gas station there. (See image above.)

A ride-hailing service then drove someone matching his description to Maryland, police say.

Manfredonia is described as being 6-foot-3, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a duffel bag.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

