School Superintendent In Area Resigns Amid Porn Scandal

A school superintendent in the Hudson Valley who was accused of school social media to view and download pornography has resigned.

In a statement, on Thursday, Jan. 7, the Tuxedo Union Free School District Board of Education announced it had "finalized a separation agreement with, and accepted the resignation of, Timothy Bohlke."

Bohlke is accused of looking at and commenting on a porno video from his work Twitter account.

Earlier in the week, Bohlke had denied any involvement in the incident and the board had hired an IT specialist to see if their system had been breached or someone else had made the post.

In his place, the board named Nicole Scariano as the Interim-superintendent of schools and high school principal.

The board said it will shortly be launching a search for a new superintendent.

