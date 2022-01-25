School In Hudson Valley Placed On Lockout Due To Police Activity

A Northern Westchester school was temporarily placed in a lockout due to a police investigation, officials said.

In Yorktown, the George Washington Elementary School in the Lakeland Central School District, entered its lockout early in the day on Tuesday, Jan 25 due to state police activity hundreds of yards away from the building.

According to reports, there was extensive police activity at an area condominium complex, though the nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.

School officials made note that there was no active threat to the school and the lockout was out of an abundance of precaution.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.