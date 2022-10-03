School District In Area Won't Return To Newburgh For Activities After Post-Game Shooting

A Hudson Valley school district is barring student-athletes from playing in the City of Newburgh in Orange County after a post-football game shooting sent three people to the hospital.

In a statement to parents following the shooting Friday, Sept. 30, the Warwick Valley School District called the incident “alarming.”

“Please be aware that until further notice, the Warwick Valley Central School District will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh,” the district said. “Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this evening’s events."

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the Newburgh Free Academy when police say a fight broke out in the north parking lot after the game against visiting Warwick Valley High School.

Five shots were fired as soon as the fight broke out, according to Newburgh Police.

Officers on the scene who responded located the three victims: a 43-year-old woman who was shot in the foot, a 19-year-old woman who was shot in the thigh, and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the ankle, said police.

All three victims are City of Newburgh residents, said police.

Officers and Mobile Life Support EMS rendered aid to all three victims and transported them to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Newburgh Police identified two “persons of interest” in the case and released surveillance footage in hopes that someone may recognize them.

If you know their identity or have any information, you are asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

