School District In Area Goes Remote After Threatening Call

A Hudson Valley school district is learning remotely after a threatening phone call was made to one of its schools.

Goshen Schools Superintendent Daniel Connor said that a threatening call was made to Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School at approximately noon on Wednesday, March 17.

The police were notified and are actively investigating the incident.

Connor said that there is no immediate threat, though students and staff across the district were sent home on Wednesday and switched to its distance learning model on Thursday, March 18 as a precaution.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

Police said that following the threat, there would be increased patrol and presence outside of school buildings when in-person learning resumes on Friday.

“I understand that this disturbing incident may be upsetting to our Goshen Schools family,” Connor stated. "Please know that we will continue to work closely with our local police officers, our School Resource Officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees. If you have any questions, please contact me and/or your building principal.”

