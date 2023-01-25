School Bus Driver Faces Host Of Charges After Crash In House Injuring Children In Rockland

A school bus driver is facing multiple charges, including two felonies, following a crash into a house that left several children injured in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15 that Chaim Feder, age 37, of Monsey, has been arraigned on multiple charges following a thorough investigation into the crash in the Village of New Hempstead by the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, responding officers found several children who were on the bus with injuries and extensive damage to the house.

The ages of the children on the bus ranged from 4 to 10 years old.

Feder has been charged with the following:

Three counts of second-degree assault, a Class D felony;

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony;

21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor;

One count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor;

31 traffic infractions

"Every morning parents across the county and country put their trust in school bus drivers to get their children safely to and from school," Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said, “ As alleged, the actions of the defendant put the children on the bus in grave danger and resulted in serious injuries.

"I commend the Town of Ramapo Police Department Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) for their weeks-long investigation into the school bus crash.”

Feder was arraigned in the Village of New Hempstead Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $50,000 and the judge ruled Feder to be released on his recognizance.

