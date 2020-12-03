School Bus Driver Dies From Injuries Sustained In Area Crash

A school bus driver who was critically injured in a crash with a tree truck in October has died.

Andy Sanchez, who has worked in Orange County in the Washingtonville School District and drove students from Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, from his injuries, said Larry Washington, Superintendent of Schools

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic loss of Andy Sanchez, a Washingtonville school bus driver of nine years," said Washington in a letter to the district.

Sanchez was injured in the crash that took place around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Orange County on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor.

The family said on a GoFundMe page, their father died after battling for six weeks.

"He was a kind soul, salt of the earth," the family added. "A gifted singer, a scrappy, resourceful city kid turned outdoorsman; an animal lover; a dependable mentor; a trusted neighbor; an ally; a fan favorite for the kids he safely ushered; an avid and animated storyteller."

Washington said, that since joining WCSD, Sanchez has been an integral and invaluable part of the school district, and he will be greatly missed.

Three people, including Sanchez, were injured in the crash that occurred when a commercial tree service truck that was heading westbound on Route 207 at Little Britain and Beattie roads when it crossed over the double-yellow line and struck the Washingtonville School District School bus, said Town of New Windsor Deputy Police Chief Michael Farbent.

When emergency officials arrived, three people had to be extricated from the vehicles, including the driver of the tree service truck, Sanchez, and a 6-year-old female student who was sitting behind the bus driver, Farbent said.

Seven students walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be seen by medical professionals. They were treated and released.

The girl was released from the hospital at the end of October.

Washington reminded parents of students who had more direct contact with Sanchez, to be mindful that children express grief in different ways.

"Encourage your child(ren) to express their feelings, and contact your child’s school counselor if you have any concerns."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.