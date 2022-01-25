Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: COVID-19: Uncertainty Abounds After NY Supreme Court Strikes Down Mask Mandate
News

School Bus Crashes With Car, Shutting Down Busy Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are on the scene of a crash between a school bus and a car that has closed down a busy roadway in both directions.
New York State Police are on the scene of a crash between a school bus and a car that has closed down a busy roadway in both directions. Photo Credit: Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

New York State Police are on the scene of a crash between a school bus and a car that has closed down a busy roadway in both directions.

It happened in Sullivan County around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 on Route 55 in the town of Neversink. 

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the crash was between a school bus and a car.

Route 55 is closed in both directions in the town of Neversink, Nevel said.

Nevel did not have an estimate how many people or students were injured at this time.

One person in the car was reportedly pinned and had to be extricated, according to Sullivan County Fire Rescue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.  Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.