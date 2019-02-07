Contact Us
Scare At Westchester County Airport After White Powder Discovered

A Jet Blue flight at Westchester County Airport was delayed after baggage handlers noticed a white, powdery substance.
A Jet Blue flight at Westchester County Airport was delayed after baggage handlers noticed a white, powdery substance. Photo Credit: File

A Jet Blue flight to Orlando was delayed for more than an hour after baggage personnel at Westchester County Airport in Harrison found a suspicious white powder on Tuesday, July 2.

The incident took place around 10:18 a.m. when airport personnel who were loading baggage on the Jet Blue plane noticed some white power in the cargo area, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

"They alerted Westchester County Police, which sent our Hazardous Devices Unit to examine it," he said.

The substance was determined to be non-hazardous and not any type of illegal narcotics, O'Leary said.

The flight to Orlando was cleared for takeoff in under an hour.

Other flights were not impacted by the investigation.

