Scam Emails Reported In Hudson Valley Village

Residents of a Northern Westchester village have reported receiving scam emails claiming to offer rent and house relief programs.

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson is alerting residents to be cautious after a number of residents reported receiving these scam emails.

The village said scammers tend to prey on the public when they feel they are the most vulnerable, including around the holidays. 

The alert also advised people to stay extra vigilant over the next few months.

Those who receive suspicious calls or emails, or if they have someone unfamiliar show up at their home, are asked to call the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department non-emergency line at 914-271-5177, and call 911 in emergency situations.

