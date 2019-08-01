Scam Callers Pretend To Be O&R Representatives, Police Warn

Police are warning local residents about the numerous reports they have received regarding a scam call from Orange & Rockland Utilities.

Residents say they have been contacted by telephone by someone who claims to be a representative with Orange & Rockland Utilities, police say.

The fraudulent “representative” then cons the victim into sending payment by making them believe they owe money and that their services will soon be shut off.

These calls can be especially deceptive due to the fact that scammers can manipulate the caller ID to make it show the "Orange & Rockland Utilities" name, police say.

Those who have received a similar call are urged to contact Orange & Rockland Utilities Security Services directly at 1-845-577-3526 or 1-877-434-4100.

