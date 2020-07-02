Samples From 22 New Yorkers Have Now Been Sent To CDC For Coronavirus Testing

Samples from 22 New Yorkers now have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the outbreak, health officials announced.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered an update on Friday, Feb. 7, confirming that there have been 22 samples tested, with 16 of those coming back negative. Two samples from New York City and four samples from upstate New York are still pending.

The latest patients - both under the age of 40 - recently returned from a trip to China and developed “fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause,” according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“New York City is on high alert and prepared to handle any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “My message to New Yorkers remains the same: if you have the travel history and are exhibiting symptoms, please see your health provider immediately.”

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, and 12 confirmed cases in the country.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Friday, Feb. 7, there have been 31,481 (3,205 new) cases of confirmed coronavirus across the globe, with 31,211 of those in China. There have been 638 reported deaths, and the coronavirus has spread to 25 total countries.

The WHO risk assessment remains “very high” in China, and “high” globally and regionally.

According to WHO, to help limit the spread of coronavirus:

Limit human-to-human transmission including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers, preventing transmission amplification events, and preventing further international spread from China;

Identify, isolate and care for patients early, including providing optimized care for infected patients;

Identify and reduce transmission from the animal source;

Address crucial unknowns regarding clinical severity, extent of transmission and infection, treatment options, and accelerate the development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines;

Communicate critical risk and event information to all communities and counter misinformation;

Minimize social and economic impact through multisectoral partnerships.

"While we do not have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the state, we are continuing to take every necessary precaution to protect New Yorkers from this dangerous virus," Cuomo said.

"I also want to remind New Yorkers they are more likely to be exposed to the influenza virus than the coronavirus, and urge everyone to take commonsense precautions to protect against both, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.