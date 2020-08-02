Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red Onions Has Sickened Hundreds, FDA Says

A salmonella outbreak that has sickened about 400 people in 30 states, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning.

The FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California as the likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.

Although the investigation has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination.

This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. Recall information will be made public as soon as it is available from Thomson International, Inc.

Sixty of the 396 people sickened have been hospitalized.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions, the FDA said.

If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out, the FDA added.

For more information, including a map of states where cases have been reported, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.