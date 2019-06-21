Rockland Youth Gymnastics Coach Admits To Sex Abuse Charges

A former popular youth gymnastics coach from Westchester who operated a gym in Rockland has pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges.

Joseph Lewin, 67, of Port Chester, admitted to all of the allegations against him during a hearing on Tuesday, June 18, in which he pleaded guilty to course of sexual conduct against a child, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

“As a youth coach, this defendant held a position of power over his students," said acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece. "He abused their trust and took advantage of his vulnerable victims. He has pled guilty, waived his right to appeal and will now be held accountable for the terrible crimes he committed.”

Lewin, a longtime gymnastics coach who owned and operated “Joe’s Gym” in Hillburn, admitted to engaging in sexual contact with the young victims between 2007 and 2014, the DA's Office said.

He faces four years in state prison and five years post-release supervision when sentenced in September.

Upon his release, he must also register as a sex offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law

In addition to Joe's Gym, Lewin was also co-owner and director of Universal Gymnastics in Spring Valley, The Mini Gym of Pomona, and was the founder of Mini Gym program for preschoolers and gymnastics in White Plains.

He was also a tumbling teacher at Mania in Stony Point.

