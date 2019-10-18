Rockland Teen Arrested After Making 'Fake' School Shooting Call

A Spring Valley teen was arrested for making a fake phone call to Spring Valley High School about a possible school shooting.

Spring Valley Police responded to the school around 11: 40 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, after the school reported the call to the police, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

The school was put on lockdown as officers secured the area and began a thorough search to rule out the possibility of an active shooter, Galli said.

Shortly after the school was cleared, it was deemed that there was no imminent threat at which time the lockdown was lifted, Galli said.

During a follow-up investigation by the Detective Bureau, it was learned that a juvenile at the high school placed the fake phone call, he added.

The juvenile was transported to the Spring Valley Police Department and they were charged with falsely reporting an incident, a felony.

The juvenile was released to parents on an appearance ticket pending a future court date.

