Rockland Resident Indicted For Sex Abuse While On Job As Police Officer

A police officer who worked in Northern Westchester has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing a woman on four separate occasions.

Michael Agovino, 33, of Palisades, was indicted on 20 counts on Friday, March 20, announced Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

The charges are based on several incidents where prosecutors allege that Agovino, while dressed in his Peekskill Police uniform, coerced a victim, illegally entered her home, and sexually abused her, the DA's office said.

He is also accused of filing false reports. At least four separate incidents took place on several dates starting July 9, 2019, and ending on Jan. 22 when the victim reported the assaults.

Unbeknownst to Agovino, the final interaction in the victim’s apartment was audio recorded, Scarpino said.

Agovino was charged with three counts of burglary as a sexually-motivated felony, two counts of burglary, two counts of sexual abuse, attempted burglary as a sexually-motivated felony, attempted burglary, stalking, falsifying business records, four counts of official misconduct, two counts of forcible touching, and three counts of coercion.

“This indictment shows that no police officer should ever get away with abusing the power entrusted to them,' said Scarpino. "And once again, we want to assure victims of any crime they should feel safe coming forward. We are here to help.”

Agovino, who had been on administrative leave from the police department and free on a $100,000 bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the past, Scarpino had urged other victims to come forward.

