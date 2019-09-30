Rockland Mosquitoes Test Positive For EEE Virus In Orangetown

The first case of a dangerous mosquito-borne virus -- Eastern Equine Encephalitis -- has been found in a test pool in Rockland County.

According to Rockland County Health Department officials, the mosquitoes were collected from a trap in the Town of Orangetown on Sept. 17, as part of the county's ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts. To date, no human cases of EEE have been reported in Rockland.

"The Rockland County Health Department's mosquito control program will continue to monitor known mosquito breeding sites, including sites near where these infected mosquitoes were found. Additional mosquito surveillance activities by our Department are already underway," said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare but potentially serious illness for humans that is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

People of all ages are susceptible to infection; however, people over 50 and younger than 15 are at greatest risk of getting the virus, the department said.

Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop any symptoms. Symptoms such as a sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting can be an indication of encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Anyone experiencing symptoms of encephalitis should seek medical attention right away, the department said.

There is no commercially available human vaccine for EEE, so the best way to protect yourself is to keep mosquitoes from biting you.

To reduce your risk of being bitten, take the following mosquito prevention tips:

Cover your body as completely as possible. Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods or when mosquitoes are more active at night, dusk, or dawn.

Use mosquito repellent, that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and follow label instructions.

Cover baby carriers, cribs, and strollers with mosquito netting when outside.

Close doors and make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that the screens do not have rips, tears or holes.

For additional information visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/index.html

