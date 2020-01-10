Contact Us
News

Rockland Man Sentenced To 22 Years In Beating Death At Psychiatric Center

Alias Stone
Alias Stone Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A Rockland County man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a patient at a psychiatric center.

Alias Stone, aka, "Billy Pugh," 55, of Orangeburg, who was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last year, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 3, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh

The attack took place around 5 p.m., on July 31, 2017, when Stone violently attacked Ronald Randolph, a fellow Rockland Psychiatric Center patient, said the DA's Office.

Stone punched and stomped on the victim’s head numerous times, as he lay unconscious and defenseless, the DA's Office said.

He was eventually restrained by Rockland Psychiatric Center employees and removed from the room, but not before breaking free and further attacking Randolph, officials said.

Randolph died from his injuries on Aug.14, 2017.

