Rockland Man Nabbed With Drugs After Spotted Acting 'Suspiciously,' Police Say

A New City man was arrested after a Rockland County Sheriff's deputy noticed two men suspicious nature near a residence.

Sean M. Stedge-Stroud, 30, was arrested On Sunday, June 16, around 3:39 a.m., after the deputy saw them acting suspiciously near a residence along the roadway on Route 45 in Ramapo, said Rockland Rockland Sheriff's Department Sgt. Christopher Corbett.

Both subjects were stopped and Stedge-Stroud allegedly attempted to discard some drugs, Corbett said.

During a search, the deputy found additional drugs in addition to those he attempted to destroy.

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Stedge-Stroud was remanded to the Rockland County Jail with no bail.

