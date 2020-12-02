Contact Us
News

Rockland Man Arrested For Burglary Of Religious Academy, Police Say

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Ashar Adolph Schreiber Hebrew Academy in New City.
A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at an area religious academy.

Rockland County resident Aharon Greenfield, 34, of Monsey, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for the burglary that took place on Friday, Jan. 31, said Clarkstown Police Office Norma Peters.

The incident occurred at Ashar Adolph Schreiber Hebrew Academy, at 360 New Hempstead Rd. in New City, he said.

Following the burglary, responding officers were met by school staff who said multiple locked interior doors leading to offices had been forcibly opened, Peters said.

Police believe Greenfield allegedly gained entry to the building by forcing an exterior door open.

The crime was believed to be one of opportunity, not hate-related, Peters said.

Greenfeld was arrested on a warrant and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny.

He was arraigned in the Clarkstown Justice Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail with a return court date of Friday, Feb. 14.

