Rockland Man Arrested After Hitting NYPD Officer With Drone During Funeral

Kathy Reakes
An NYPD officer in Brooklyn was hit in the face with a drone owned by a Monsey man.
An NYPD officer in Brooklyn was hit in the face with a drone owned by a Monsey man. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 36-year-old man was arrested during a rebbe's funeral in Brooklyn after his drone hit an NYPD officer injuring her face.

Yehiel Rosenfeld of Monsey in Rockland County was arrested Tuesday, April 2, after a drone he was using to film large crowds who turned out to mourn the death of Yisroel Avrohom Portugal,  the rebbe of the Skulen Hasidic dynasty in Brooklyn, hit the officer, said the NYPD.

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. when officers responded to calls of an injured officer on the funeral route, said the NYPD.

The incident took place in the vicinity of 54th Street and New Utrecht Avenue when on-duty female uniformed NYPD officer when an electric drone flying above the location lost power and fell onto the officer, injuring her face, said an NYPD spokesman.

The officer was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn with a minor injury to her face, they added.

Rosenfeld was found and taken into custody.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, assault, and violation of local law.

The investigation is ongoing.

