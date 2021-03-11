Rockland Legislator's Bill Would Make Tappan Zee Official Name Of Bridge

A constant critic of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing to restore the name of the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

New York State Assemblyman Mike Lawler has introduced legislation in Albany to change the name of the bridge that connects Westchester and Rockland counties as the governor deals with multiple scandals surrounding his administration.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Governor Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

Lawler cited the recent sexual harassment allegations made against the governor, noting that “we cannot wait another legislative session to change the name back — it must be done now.”

A state bill to change the name failed to pass in 2018.

“Last week, I was proud to introduce legislation to change the name of the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge back to its rightful name - the Tappan Zee Bridge,” said Lawler, who represents parts of Rockland.

“Especially now, in light of the allegations of sexual harassment and appalling conduct of the Governor who bears the same last name, it's clear that we must restore the bridge's original, historical name.”

