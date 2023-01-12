Rockland Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.

Pinduisaca-Villa, of Spring Valley, was found lying unresponsive on a city street after police responded to the area of Johnson Street and North Myrtle Avenue.

He died as a result of a stab wound inflicted on the neck, officials said.

Both men, who have pleaded not guilty, were taken into custody on the same day of the alleged crime and remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail.

“As alleged, the defendants engaged in an act of extreme violence that resulted in the death of the victim," Walsh said. "I commend the investigative work from the Spring Valley Police Department and supporting agencies for quickly apprehending the suspects."

The investigation was handled by the Spring Valley Police Department with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

