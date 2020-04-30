Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Rockland COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 500: Rundown Of Cases By Municipalities

Kathy Reakes
New numbers show that 500 people have died in Rockland Count from COVID-19.
As the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the 500 mark in Rockland County,  the number of new cases saw a slight uptick for a total of 11,586.

That number released on Wednesday, April 29, represents 133 new cases, up from the 86 new cases reported on Monday, April 27, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalized has dropped from 221 to 210, and the number of hospitalized cases that are under investigation dropped from 30 to 22.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,534;
  • Monsey: 1,425;
  • New City: 906;
  • Nanuet: 666;
  • Suffern: 577;
  • Haverstraw: 515;
  • Garnerville: 358;
  • Pomona: 347;
  • Stony Point: 319;
  • Nyack: 297;
  • Pearl River: 295;
  • West Haverstraw: 251;
  • Congers: 231;
  • Valley Cottage: 232;
  • West Nyack: 152;
  • Orangeburg: 132;
  • Tappan: 114;
  • Blauvelt: 100;
  • Thiells: 79;
  • Sparkill: 51;
  • Sloatsburg: 50;
  • Piermont: 45;
  • Tomkins Cove: 36;
  • Palisades: 31;
  • Hillburn: 24.

