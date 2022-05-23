Contact Us
Rockland County Toddler Drowns In Family Pool, Police Say

Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A toddler drowned in the family pool at a home in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 p.m., Sunday, May 22 in Nanuet.

Clarkstown Police Department officers were dispatched after a reported drowning incident involving a 2-year-old on Tennyson Drive in Nanuet.

Arriving officers entered the rear yard of the residence, where they found family members had removed the unresponsive child from the pool and began performing CPR, said Clarkstown PD Det. Norm Peters.

Officers resumed lifesaving measures with the aid of an AED as Rockland Paramedics and Nanuet Ambulance arrived on the scene. 

The child was transported to Montefiore - Nyack Hospital by Nanuet Ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead, Peters said.

The child and family have not been identified.

The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate how this tragic incident occurred. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

