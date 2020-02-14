Rockland County Social Services Employee Charged In $50K Benefits Scam

Contact Us
Breaking News: There's A Stray Sheep Wandering In Rockland
News

Kathy Reakes
A Rockland County employee has been charged with collecting more than $50K in fraudulent benefits.
A Rockland County employee has been charged with collecting more than $50K in fraudulent benefits. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 37-year-old Stony Point woman who has worked for Rockland county for years has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly fraudulently claiming more than $50K in a benefits scam.

Yolanda Wiley, who worked for the Department of Social Services, was arrested on grand larceny charges on Monday, Feb. 10, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

According to the District Attorney, Wiley is accused of stealing $50,880.55 from the Rockland County Department of Social Services between September 2016 until her arrest.

Wiley obtained the money by allegedly falsely reporting her residence, household composition, and household income to the Rockland County Department of Social Services, the DA's Office said.

“It is disheartening to see a public employee violate their position to benefit themselves," said Walsh. "This is a prime example of my special investigations unit working together with the Department of Social Services to crack down on fraudulent claims.”

Wiley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, the District Attorney said.

Officials did not release if Wiley was released from custody.

