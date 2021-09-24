Rockland County Receives Major Disaster Declaration For Ida

Additional relief is coming for some Hudson Valley victims of Tropical Depression Ida following a disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the storm.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Orange, Putnam, and Rockland counties have become the latest locale to be approved for a “Major Disaster Declaration” to provide federal financial relief.

The federal funding will deliver both Individual and Public Assistance for eligible New Yorkers recovering from flooding and other storm-related damages caused by the remnants of Ida. Rockland also qualifies for the Individual Assistance Program.

Additional counties already approved for Public Assistance under the declaration include Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Suffolk, Sullivan, Dutchess, and Westchester counties. Bronx, Kings, Nassau, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester counties

"This disaster declaration is good news for our local municipalities who sustained significant damage as it provides much-needed support and assistance to repair the more than $2.5 million worth of damage to public facilities throughout Dutchess County following Hurricane Ida," County Executive Marc Molinaro stated.

"We will continue to press FEMA and the State for 'Individual Assistance' to aid the families and businesses who have also sustained significant damage and are struggling to recover."

Orange County Executive Ed Day added: "After a lot of work by the Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services Office, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, FEMA and our local towns and villages Rockland residents have finally been made eligible for FEMA Disaster Assistance."

"When I witnessed the damage from this historic storm I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help all the communities impacted rebuild, and this latest announcement fulfills our promise to those who suffered in the Hudson Valley," Hochul said.

"I'd like to thank both the state and federal damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance that will assist our communities in their restoration efforts."

According to officials, a Major Disaster Declaration allows for financial assistance from the federal government for local communities and individual New Yorkers to continue their recovery.

"Orange County suffered major infrastructure damage due to Hurricane Ida and this assistance will be beneficial to us. We want to thank Governor Hochul for stepping up and helping our communities to rebuild after the storm," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. "I will continue to work closely with my Emergency Management team to assess the damage and monitor the recovery from the storm."

Assistance includes funding for emergency protective measures, debris removal, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners most impacted by the storm.

"Flooding from Hurricane Ida causes extensive damage to roads and drainage systems across our county. It's good to know that our communities will now be eligible for federal funding to rebuild the infrastructure that's been damaged," Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell added. "We are grateful that Putnam was added to the Major Disaster Declaration that will make the funding available."

