Rockland County Man Accused Of Embezzling Nearly $100K From Soccer Club

Following a six-month investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly embezzling some $100,000 from a soccer club.

According to the Ramapo Police, a 35-year-old Hillburn resident was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The department said the charges allege that between 2020 and 2022, the man embezzled more than $95,000 from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club.

The person charged was not named by the Ramapo Police Department.

He was arraigned and released without bail and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

