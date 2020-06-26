Rockland County District Attorney Welcomes New Employee On Path To Be Assistant DA

A new employee who will later become the county's assistant district attorney was welcomed to Rockland County during a swearing-in ceremony.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II welcomed Rosibel Ventura Almonte as she was sworn in by the Honorable Roselina Serrano, Village of West Haverstraw Justice on Wednesday, June 24, at the Rockland County Courthouse.

Almonte was hired as a legal assistant, and after passing the BAR exam and admission to practice law, she will serve as an assistant district attorney, Walsh said.

Currently residing in Pomona, Almonte was born in the Dominican Republic and came to New York when she was 11 years old.

After graduating from North Rockland High School, in Haverstraw, she completed her undergraduate education at CUNY New York.

She attended law school at the University of Buffalo where she graduated in May. Almonte will sit for the BAR exam in September.

“I’m thrilled to add Rosibel to my team," said Walsh. "She is a direct representation of our community. She is the picture of the American Dream. She came to this great country and took advantage of what we offer. Hard work and perseverance paid off and she is now a graduate of law school and will soon join the ranks as a prosecutor, protecting our community."

Walsh added that his team is working diligently to have the District Attorney's Office "resemble our community."

