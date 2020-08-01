Rockland County Corrections Officers Indicted On Criminal Charges

Two Rockland County corrections officers have been indicted on criminal charges.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictments of John Kezek and Christopher Taggart on charges alleging they committed criminal acts while performing their official duties.

When the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the allegations, both departmental and criminal investigations were launched, said Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

Both correction officers were subsequently suspended from duty. Additionally, as a result of the criminal investigation, Sheriff’s Office Detectives filed criminal charges against Taggart prior to the grand jury presentation.

"The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safe care, custody and control of all persons remanded to the custody of the Sheriff and will work to root out those who dishonor their oaths as law enforcement officers," Barbera said. "Members of the Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the District Attorney’s Office so that these cases can be brought to a successful conclusion."

