News

Road-Work Alert: Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Will Be Reduced To One Lane For Months

Zak Failla
There will be lane closures on the Saw Mill River Parkway for upwards of eight months in Westchester.
A massive flood mitigation project will force lane closures on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester for nearly a year.

Work began on Monday, Nov. 9 on the Saw Mill River Parkway near the Marble Avenue exit, where the roadway is prone to flooding in Westchester.

During the eight-month project, the parkway will be reduced to one lane in both directions. The drainage improvements are part of a $115 million state-funded project that has focused on bridge and roadway improvements throughout Westchester.

The traffic shift is expected between exit 26 in Mount Pleasant and exit 30 in Pleasantville, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The multi-million dollar project is scheduled to be finished no later than 2022.

"This project will ease travel and enhance safety in one of the Hudson's Valley's busiest corridors, while addressing the chronic flooding that has tormented drivers in the area for decades,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement over the summer regarding the projects in Westchester. 

"We are committed to building a transportation network that meets the demands of the 21st Century, facilitating economic growth and improving quality of life, and these projects will significantly advance our efforts."

