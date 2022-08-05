Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Rockland, Police Say

A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police.

Troopers located and stopped both vehicles.

The investigation at the scene determined that Davonne S. Wilmore, age 31, of the Bronx, threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, causing damage, said state police.

Wilmore was taken into custody, transported, and processed at the State Police barracks in Newburgh.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Wilmore was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ramapo Court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.